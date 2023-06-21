Watch Now
Homeowner shoots, kills stranger in their house in northwest Las Vegas

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:54:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead after a homeowner shot and killed them Tuesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said this happened in the 10000 block of West Tropical Parkway near Hualapai Way around 9:37 p.m.

According to investigators, a person was shot by the homeowner who told officers they didn't know the person and they attempted to enter the residence.

The person died from his injuries.

No further details have been released as of Wednesday morning.

