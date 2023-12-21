Holiday retail theft 'blitz' in Henderson leads to 40 arrests

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Retail thieves are the target of an ongoing "blitz" operation in Henderson that has led to at least 40 arrests, the city's police department announced on Thursday.

As part of the operation, police say they've recovered and returned more than $6,400 in stolen property to retailers.

Police are focusing their efforts in some of the city's larger shopping corridors, where they say they've conducted two separate operations in recent weeks.

Among the 40 people arrested thus far, police say there were "numerous repeat offenders, multiple offenders with active arrest warrants for other crimes, and offenders currently part of a larger, ongoing Organized Retail Theft series."

The department's Investigative Services Division Property Unit began these operations "just days before Thanksgiving," and intends to continue through the holiday shopping season and into the new year, police said.