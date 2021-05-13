Hip-hop producer Jamal Rashid, known as 'Mally Mall,' sentenced to prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hip-hop producer Jamal Rashid, who is also know as “Mally Mall,” has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for owning and operating a prostitution business in Las Vegas.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Rashid openly ran several “escort” business that were fronts for high-end prostitution agencies from 2002 to 2014.

The FBI began investigating Rashid in September 2014. The investigation revealed that Rashid began his prostitution enterprise in 2002 and it became an extensive, nationwide business by the mid-2000s.

The FBI interviewed about 40 women and approximately 55 other witnesses. Additionally, the FBI seized approximately 50,000 pages of documents and numbers digital devices.

Rashid pandered hundreds of women over those years using 2 different business models: independent contractors who paid a business a portion of what they earned through prostitution and “priority girls,” who worked exclusively for the defendant and turned over nearly all of the proceeds to Rashid.

Priority Girls were given the best clients and could earn $1,000 to $10,000 per date. The women were only allowed to keep $100 and were not allowed to date anyone and had to get Rashid-related tattoo to demonstrate their loyalty to him.

Rashid allegedly would romance many of the Priority Girls, leading them to believe he would marry them or advance their careers in show business.

Many of the women told the FBI that they were threatened or abused verbally and/or physically.

In 2010, Las Vegas police executed search warrants but no charges were brought against Rashid.

It wasn’t until 2014 when the FBI executed search warrants that Rashid was put out of business.

In 2016, an exotic cat was killed in a fie in the home of Rashid.

In October 2019, Rashid waived indictment and pleaded guilty to one count of running a prostitution business.

Rashid is known for his work with hip-hop artists like Snoop Dog and Chris Brown. He was also a star on the VH1 reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."