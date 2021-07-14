Henderson woman arrested after dog rescued again from SUV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 25-year-old Henderson woman was arrested July 9 after Las Vegas police officers rescued her dog named Rio from a locked vehicle.

According to the arrest report for Alexandra Evans, this was not the first time that Rio had to be rescued.

Police say another woman called them around 5:30 p.m. July 9 to report that a dog was locked in an SUV in front of a Goodwill store on West Flamingo Road.

When police officers arrived, they looked in the SUV and saw a small, white dog panting heavily. They believed the dog was in distress. They broke the window of the SUV to rescue the dog.

An animal control officer who responded to the incident told police that Evans was involved in a similar incident on June 27. In that incident, the SUV was found parked in front of the Wild Wild West casino. Animal control took possession of the dog at the time but Evans later reclaimed Rio from the Animal Foundation.

Evans told police that she was only inside for 10 minutes and her boyfriend had the keys. However, based on the time of the call they received from a concerned citizen and their response time, police say she was inside for approximately 14 minutes that they know of.

The arrest report notes that the temperature was 111 degrees at the time of the incident.

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF RESCUE



The arrest report accuses Evans of being "severely neglectful with Rio" and her "continued behavior is malicious torture to Rio."

She was arrested for animal cruelty and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Her bail was set at $3,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

Police also discovered she has municipal court warrants in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.