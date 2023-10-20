Henderson police: Man killed, woman shot following robbery near Lake Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is dead and a woman is recovering after being shot near a Henderson home on Thursday night.

Henderson police said the incident happened at a home off of Via Visione, which is near Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 77-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene as well as a 70-year-old woman who had been shot.

Investigators said she was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident to the result of a "robbery resulting in homicide."

As of Friday at 4 p.m., no further details about the incident have been released, including descriptions of the suspect or suspects involved in the robbery. This is being investigated as the ninth homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023.