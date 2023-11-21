Henderson police: Man dead after shooting near Lake Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are looking into a shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Monday at 6:40 p.m. in the 20 block of Montelago Boulevard, which is near Lake Las Vegas.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident is not believed to be related to any other incidents within the Lake Las Vegas area.

The man's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified. This is being investigated as the 11th homicide of the year for the City of Henderson.

No further details have been released, as of Tuesday morning.