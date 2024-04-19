Henderson police looking for suspect following two robberies near Anthem Country Club

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Henderson police are looking for suspects after two robberies on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they received a call at 2:40 p.m. about a robbery in the area of Club Side Drive, which is near Anthem Country Club. Following the incident, a letter was sent to members stating the incident happened on the ninth hole of the golf course and they were working with HPD and the HOA to address the situation.

While officers were on the way to that scene, Henderson police received a call about a second robbery that was in the area of Eastern Avenue and Beckler Drive.

Police said the suspect ran away from both scenes before officers arrived at either location. Investigators added both incidents involved the use of a handgun and are believed to be related.

Detectives were called to the scenes and are looking into the incidents.

No injuries were reported.

Henderson police are encouraging the public to be vigilant and if they see something, say something.