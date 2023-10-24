Henderson police investigating videos showing 'heinous animal abuse'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are looking into social media videos circulating online that allegedly depict acts of animal abuse.

On Tuesday, the department posted statements on X and Instagram saying they have opened an investigation after receiving numerous tips and messages regarding the videos.

"We take these matters very seriously and we want our community to know we are actively investigating the origins of these videos," police said in a statement. "We will update our community on social media platforms once the investigation has been concluded."

Channel 13 has reached out to the Henderson Police Department for more information about the investigation. Police said they are still working to confirm the authenticity of the video and that the incident in the video actually happened in the City of Henderson, as of Tuesday afternoon.