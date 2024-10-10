Henderson police: Employee shoots, kills man after argument

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after shooting and killing another man in Henderson.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West Warm Springs Road.

According to police, a 25-year-old man started arguing with an employee at a nearby business.

The employee sprayed the man with pepper spray and asked him to leave.

However, the man didn't leave, continued arguing, and that's when the employee shot the man several times.

Police officers and paramedics tried to help the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release his identity after next of kin have been notified.

The employee stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Henderson detectives are investigating this case as a homicide, which is the seventh in the City of Henderson this year.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit their website at crimestoppersnv.com.