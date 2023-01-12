Watch Now
Henderson police arrest 52-year-old for allegedly exploiting elderly

FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 12, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Thursday after investigating a case of elderly exploitation.

Police said they started a "lengthy" investigation into an allegation of elderly exploitation that started June of 2022. Police developed probable cause and obtained a warrant of arrest for 52-year-old Steven Broadwell.

On Thursday, Broadwell was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center with two charges:

  • 1 count of exploiting an older or vulnerable person
  • 1 count of theft from an elderly, vulnerable person

Police said the case has yet to be adjudicated, so no further details have been provided yet.

