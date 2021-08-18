Henderson police arrest 28-year-old woman in fatal shooting near Whitney Ranch

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a deadly shooting from earlier this week.

Lucretia Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday and is facing an open murder charge after a 31-year-old man died from a gunshot wound with police identifying Smith as the main suspect.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive, near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Whitney Ranch Drive, at about noon on Monday with reports of a shooting.

The man was transported to an area hospital in grave condition, according to authorities, but was pronounced deceased once at the hospital.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the man's identity and cause of death after family has been notified.

Henderson police say the incident remains under investigation and is the 12th homicide so far in 2021.