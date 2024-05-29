Henderson police: Argument leads to shooting at Mission Hills park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after getting into an argument and shooting at a group of teens at Mission Hills Park.

According to Henderson police, the incident happened last Tuesday, May 21, around 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said they received a call about a large group of teenagers who were loitering in the park before multiple gunshots rang out.

Police said they believe several people started arguing. It then escalated to the point where the suspect, identified as Robert Berry, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Authorities said no injuries were reported. However, they found damage to a nearby home and vehicle.

Berry was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

He is facing multiple charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and five counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, at 311, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.