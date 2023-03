LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The search continues for two people who got away from Henderson Police on Thursday.

This happened around 5:15 p.m. near Carnegie Street and West Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Police said they located a stolen vehicle parked in the area and three people were inside.

When officers made contact, two of the three took off. As of Thursday night, Henderson police said those two people haven't been located.

The third person was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.