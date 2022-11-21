Henderson officials locate intoxicated female, male with stab wound to the neck

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials responded to a stabbing incident late Saturday night.

The City of Henderson Police and fire departments responded to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive around 11:48 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers located an adult male inside a residence with an "apparent stab wound to the neck." Police also said an intoxicated female resident was uncooperative with officers at the scene.

The adult male victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is nothing further to provide. KTNV will provide more information once available.