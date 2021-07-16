Henderson man sentenced to prison for selling methamphetamine

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man was sentenced on Thursday to six years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, between March 6 and April 3, 2018, Kenneth Hall, 38, sold a total of 383.6 grams of methamphetamine in Henderson and Las Vegas.

At the April 3 drug sale, Hall showed and offered to sell a handgun to the buyer.

Later that day, during a traffic stop, officers found over 300 grams of methamphetamine, plastic baggies, and $4,080 in cash in Hall’s vehicle.

When officers executed a search warrant at Hall’s residence, they found a 9mm Sig Sauer semiautomatic handgun, along with two magazines and ammunition. A convicted felon, Hall is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced Hall to five years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Francisco Burrola for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

This case was investigated by HSI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Cowhig prosecuted the case.

