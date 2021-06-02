Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Hawaii tourist with Las Vegas ID pronounced dead after stabbing in Waikiki

items.[0].image.alt
KITV4
Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki that left a man with Las Vegas identification dead.
Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 6.00.02 PM.png
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 21:10:18-04

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki that left a man with Las Vegas identification dead.

The Honolulu Police Department tells the ABC-affiliate station KITV4 that it received a call just after midnight on Tuesday to break up a fight near Kuhio Beach. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene.

When officials arrived, an off-duty nurse visiting from Illinois was performing CPR.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics.

His identity will be released by the coroner's office following notification of next of kin.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii tells KITV4 the man was a visitor to the islands. HPD confirms the Nevada ID on the man.

A version of this story originally on KITV.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH