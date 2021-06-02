Hawaii tourist with Las Vegas ID pronounced dead after stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki that left a man with Las Vegas identification dead.

The Honolulu Police Department tells the ABC-affiliate station KITV4 that it received a call just after midnight on Tuesday to break up a fight near Kuhio Beach. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were also called to the scene.

When officials arrived, an off-duty nurse visiting from Illinois was performing CPR.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics.

His identity will be released by the coroner's office following notification of next of kin.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii tells KITV4 the man was a visitor to the islands. HPD confirms the Nevada ID on the man.

A version of this story originally on KITV.com.