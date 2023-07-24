Four people arrested after police find over 7,500 fentanyl pills

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — At least 7,800 fentanyl pills are off the street thanks to two recent drug busts by the Bullhead City Police Department.

According to officials, on July 18, detectives pulled over a vehicle at 9:27 p.m. for a traffic offense near Highway 95 and Mohave Drive in Bullhead City.

They said while searching the vehicle, they found a 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, about 1,300 blue "M/30" imprinted pills containing fentanyl, and 1.4 grams of heroin.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Krisha Monique Mendoza-Delatorre. She was taken to the Mohave County Jail in Kingman and charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

Just two days later, deputies pulled over a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. for several traffic violations near Highway 68 and Adobe Road in Golden Valley, Arizona. Investigators said the people in the vehicle were giving "inconsistent statements" and acting strangely, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

That's when a DPS K-9 detective illegal drugs. Police said they found one ounce of methamphetamine as well as 6,500 counterfeit blue "M-30" pills containing fentanyl.

Police arrested 38-year-old Tania Ann Grogan, 44-year-old Amie Melony Montoya, and 35-year-old Joshua Patrick Canno for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale. Grogan was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

According to the police department, Cannon also had a warrant out for his arrest out of the Kingman-Cerbat Justice Court.

The three were also booked into the Mohave County Jail.