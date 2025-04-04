Former volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School faces 12 new sexual crimes charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who formerly served as a volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School is facing additional charges connected to inappropriate contact with a minor.
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, 71-year-old Michael Atwell was arrested back in November for sexual assault with a minor under 14.
Now, Atwell faces 12 additional charges of lewdness and sexual assault of a child under 14.
Channel 13 is working to learn more details surrounding these additional charges.
