Former roommate of Kelsey Turner sentenced to three years of probation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former roommate of Kelsey Turner, Diana Nicole Pena, was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to being an accessory in the murder of Dr. Burchard.

Diana Nicole Pena previously claimed in 2019 that she had “nothing to do with the murder” and that she “turned herself in” to tell her side of the story. She would later enter a plea deal, which would reduce her previous charges to accessory to murder.

During court proceedings, Pena appeared emotional and read a prepared statement in which she apologized for "the hurt, sorrow and loss" that she caused with her involvement in "this tragic event." Her attorney also disclosed to the judge that Pena is currently on antidepressants.

In 2019, Pena previously testified in front of a grand jury that she watched Turner swing a bat at Dr. Burchard at their home.

Thursday, Pena is expected to enter a plea. Her lawyer told reporters outside the courtroom that she had “nothing to do with the murder” and that she “turned herself in” to tell her side of the story. He added that many more details will come out in Thursday’s court date. — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) June 3, 2019

Kelsey Turner, a former Playboy model, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of her former boyfriend, a California psychiatrist in January. The judge sentenced Turner to 25 years at the Nevada Department of Corrections.

