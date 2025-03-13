Former Nye County Sheriff's official pleads guilty in federal civil rights, wire fraud case

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A former Nye County Sheriff's Office captain could face up to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty for civil rights violations and wire fraud.

In August of 2023, we first told you about the arrest of David Boruchowitz on federal charges. An indictment of Boruchowitz alleged he falsely arrested the former CEO of Valley Electric Association in Pahrump as part of a scheme to get her removed from her job.

Boruchowitz, 44, arrested the Valley Electric Association CEO, Angela Evans, in February 2019, according to court records. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada state Boruchowitz admitted he arrested Evans "without probable cause" on charges of embezzlement.

"In making the arrest, he willfully deprived Evans of her right under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States to be free of unreasonable seizure without probable cause," prosecutors stated.

As part of the scheme, prosecutors say Boruchowitz posted about Evans' arrest on the Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook page because he knew it would influence another Valley Electric Association board member to resign.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced Boruchowitz pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of wire fraud. He could serve up to 21 years in prison if given the maximum sentence.

“Law enforcement officers are granted specific powers by the government to protect the rights of the public and prevent misconduct,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI Las Vegas Division. “When individuals in official roles betray the trust of their communities by misusing that power, they compromise the diligent efforts of all law enforcement personnel. No individual is above the law, and the FBI remains committed to investigating abuses of power under color of law as one of our paramount responsibilities.”

Boruchowitz is scheduled to face sentencing on Jun 10.