Former M, Hard Rock employee indicted after allegedly taking $400,000 for book

A former employee of the M Resort and Hard Rock hotel-casino marketing departments has been indicted on theft and forgery charges after allegedly taking nearly $400,000 from the two properties.

According to the Clark County Grand Jury indictment filed Thursday, Andjelika Martin used eight different Google AdWords campaigns to direct money to her novel "1001 Vegas Nights."

The money was supposed to be used to advertise and promote the M Resort and later the Hard Rock hotel-casino.

From Sept. 1, 2013 through Sept. 30, 2016, the indictment states Martin directed $308,440 from Google AdWords campaigns for the M Resort to promote her book. From April 7, 2016 to May 1, 2017, she directed $78,865.99 from AdWords campaigns for the Hard Rock hotel-casino.

She was indicted on two counts of forgery for false writing billing statements for the M Resort and Hard Rock hotel-casino to cover up the theft from the properties.