Former Faith Lutheran staff member faces charges for 'alleged relationship' with student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former staff member at Faith Lutheran school faces multiple charges for what school officials characterized as "an alleged relationship" with a former student.

The former student returned to the private school on Hualapai Way in Summerlin on Dec. 20, 2021 to report the accusations against David Wayne Pendley, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

At the time of the report, Pendley "had not been employed by Faith Lutheran for several years and had left due to unrelated circumstances," a school spokesperson for Faith Lutheran Middle & High School said in an email.

School administration "immediately notified the authorities and have fully cooperated with the investigation," the spokesperson wrote.

"Faith Lutheran takes every allegation seriously, and we strive to provide a safe and supportive environment for our students," the spokesperson wrote. "We will continue to cooperate with this investigation and provide support to our former student."

Pendley faces six charges for school employee in a position of authority, 21 or older, engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil, 16 or older. According to court records, prosecutors allege the offenses took place on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Pendley was released from custody pending the outcome of the criminal case, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Faith Lutheran officials said they would have no further comment on the ongoing legal matter. Their full statement can be read below: