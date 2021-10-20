Former CCSD police officer guilty of harassment after threatening to shoot Sisolak, others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Clark County School District police officer Kevin Beck has pleaded guilty to harassment.

Beck was previously jailed on charges of assault on a protected person and making threats concerning acts of terrorism while on duty at James Cashman Middle School in December of 2020. He was then arrested on Aug. 2.

The initial complaint said the then-officer Beck made statements threatening to put a bullet in the head of Gov. Steve Sisolak and then President-elect Joe Biden along with a CCSD police sergeant (his supervisor).

PREVIOUS: Former CCSD police officer arrested, accused of threatening to shoot Sisolak, Biden, his supervisor

Beck was also reported for making references about body slamming kids, because "that was the only way they would respond to authority."

School police brought in the U.S. Secret Service and the Nevada Division of Investigation.

Tuesday, court records say Beck pleaded guilty to harassment, a first offense, ordered to stay out of trouble for 18 months, have no contact with the stated victims and to complete impulse control counseling.

If these conditions are met then Beck's charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct, according to the courts.