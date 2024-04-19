Five arrested in connection to 2022 fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have arrested five people in connection to a July 2022 shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street where officers found a man and woman inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Through the investigation, Las Vegas Metro Police Department identified the following suspects:



18-year-old Emerson Hewitt

18-year-old Damion Mixon

18-year-old Larry Young

20-year-old Mark Burton

20-year-old Nasir Leggrone

Authorities arrested Hewitt on April 8, 2024, on two charges of open murder.

This week, the other four suspects were arrested on the same charges.

The victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified male suspects knocked at the door, according to LVMPD. The woman answered the door and an argument ensued between the victims and suspects. The argument escalated when the male victim and one of the suspects got into a fight. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victims. The suspects then fled the area.