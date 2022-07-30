Two dead in apartment shooting after physical altercation on Cindysue Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday night at approximately 10:13 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Cindysue Street. Arriving officers located a man and a woman inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

The investigation, led by the LVMPD Homicide Section, indicates the victims were inside the apartment when two unidentified male suspects knocked at the door. The woman answered the door and an argument ensued between the victims and suspects. The argument escalated when the male victim and one of the suspects got into a physical confrontation. During the struggle, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victims. The suspects then fled the area.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.