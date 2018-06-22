LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 58-year-old Robert Carl Litheredge of Las Vegas made his initial court appearance today after being charged with robbing two banks at gunpoint and stealing almost $22,000.

According to allegations in a criminal complaint, Litheredge went into a Bank of America near Eastern Avenue and Horizon Ridge Parkway while wearing a dark colored ski mask and carrying a handgun on April 17, 2018. He demanded $100,000 while pointing a handgun at the teller, and the branch manager stepped in and gave him cash from the teller's drawer. He fled the bank with $1,999.

The document further alleges that Litheredge entered another Bank of America on the same day near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard. He demanded $50,000 from a teller, who went through a door behind the teller stations and closed himself off. Litheredge fired a round into the ceiling, and the teller pushed two wrapped stacks of cash totaling $20,000 through the window trays. The document says Litheredge fired another round into the ceiling before fleeing.

Police located Litheredge on April 19, 2018, and took him into custody. During an interview with detectives from the Henderson Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, he admitted to robbing both banks on April 17.

Litheredge has eight prior felony convictions including two bank robbery convictions from 2001 and 2007.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, HPD, and LVMPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith, Jr. is prosecuting. The next court date is July 5, 2018.