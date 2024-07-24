Federal grand jury indicts Las Vegas man for threatening to kill government officials

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges claiming that he threatened to murder federal and state employees.

The indictment claims he made these threats to federal and state officials in Washington D.C., New York, New Jersey, and Montana.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada said in court documents that 32-year-old Spencer Christjencody Gear made threatening phone calls and sent a threatening email to assault and murder eight federal officials between November 30, 2023, and July 7, 2024.

According to those same court documents, Gear had the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with federal officials during their duties, and the intent to retaliate against officials on the performance of their duties.

The documents also said Gear threatened three state employees.

Following his arrest, Gear made his first court appearance on July 23.

The 22-count indictment carries 10 counts of threatening a federal official and 12 counts of transmitting communication with a threat to injure.

If convicted, Gear faces a maximum penalty of 160 years in prison — 10 years for each count of threatening a federal official and five years for each count of transmitting a threat to injure.

A jury trial has been set for September 24, 2024.