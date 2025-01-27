FBI seeking patients of couple who allegedly operated fraudulent body scan clinics

(KTNV) — The FBI is looking for victims as part of a fraud investigation in which a married couple allegedly operated illegal clinics across multiple states for more than a decade.

Federal investigators said Mary Blakley, also known as "Dr. Mary," and her husband Floyd "Fred" Blakley are charged with allegedly operating a fraudulent scheme where Mary conducted "full body scans" at their clinics, claiming they could detect, treat and cure illnesses — including cancer — with an ultrasound machine. The FBI said the couple and their associates allegedly prescribed and sold products to treat illnesses they diagnosed.

Mary has allegedly been posing as a doctor since 2002, according to federal investigators, and operated clinics most recently in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

The FBI said Mary is known to use various last names, such as Blakleley, Blakeley, Blankley, Cammer, Davis, Petry, Shjlom and Venable. They also said she uses various first names too, including Marye, Marye Yvonnea, Rosemary, Rose Mary, Rose and Yvonne.

The body scan businesses have operated under various names as well, according to federal investigators, such as Sonic Waves Research, Living Well Ministry, Living Well Health Club, Living Well Warriors, The Blakley Foundation, Health Screenings 4 Life, Health Scans 4 Life, Health Screening 4 Life, Health Screens 4 Life and London Bridge Wellness Center.

The FBI is asking anyone who has information on this investigation, or believe they were or know a possible patient of Mary Blakley, to fill out their short form here.

From the FBI:

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law.

