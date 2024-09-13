Family seeks answers after video shows deadly Summerlin neighborhood dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained video evidence from Clark County grand jury proceedings which reveal more about what led up to a deadly shooting at a Summerlin neighborhood in May.

The incident occurred near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hills Center Drive.

32-year-old Eddi Moreno was indicted last month by a grand jury for the murder of 47-year-old Joe or "JR" Moreno.

It's important to note the two have the same last name, but are not related.

During the incident, Eddi's wife Reina called 911. We played you those audio calls back in May in which Reina accuses JR of exposing his genital area to their children, and that's what provoked her husband to shoot him.

But the video evidence presented to a grand jury doesn't appear to show Reina's claims. Now, JR's sister Lisa Moreno is seeking to restore her brother's character.

"He was outgoing, very lovable, a wonderful father and a wonderful brother," Lisa said.

She said JR and she are two of 10 siblings in the family. She revealed JR suffered from bipolar disorder, but was never violent.

"When he was manic, he just talked a lot," Lisa said.

When she heard about Reina's claims on the 911 calls, Lisa said she was in disbelief.

"They made him seem like such a disgusting person," said Lisa. "It was not right."

The videos we obtained show two different angles. The first is across the street from where the shooting occurred, which does not contain audio. The second is from Eddi's house which contains audio from before, during and after the shooting.

The video from across the street shows Eddi's white van pull up to their driveway. Shortly after, he exits and appears to argue with JR.

JR appears to be shirtless in the video, pacing back and forth on his driveway.

Then, Reina exits the van from the passenger side while the children remain in the van, and she calls 911.

From the camera on Eddi's house, you can hear some of the exchange between Eddi and JR.

Eddi: "I don't give a f***. I'm going to murder you, bruh."

JR: "Who?"

Eddi: "You."

JR: "You're going to murder who?"

Eddi: "You!"

JR appears to stay on his property during the entirety of the interaction, coming onto the rocks for a short time. He does not appear to be exposing his genital area.

However, right before Eddi appears to point his handgun at JR, JR's shorts appear to be partially down.

Grand jury transcripts reveal Reina had testified:

"I didn't see his actual genitals. He was making that motion numerous amounts of times but I didn't actually see any parts of his body."

A Metro police officer who testified also told a grand jury Eddi said JR "was charging him or advancing towards him prior to the shooting."

But the officer said he determined this was false based on surveillance video.

I asked former Clark County District Attorney David Roger if false statements to police could result in criminal charges.

"Under state law, it is not illegal to lie to police," Roger said.

He said although lying to law enforcement could result in a misdemeanor, Eddi and Reina most likely won't face additional charges.

Lisa wants to be a voice for JR and is seeking justice.

"My brother should still be alive," said Lisa. "It angers me. He was a wonderful man."

Eddi and Reina have since moved out of the house where the incident happened. Eddi's next court date is set for October 22. He is currently out of jail on $100,000 bond.

His trial date is set for next September.