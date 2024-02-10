Drug trafficking suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Ohio drug trafficking suspect has been arrested in Las Vegas.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Markell Boyd is wanted on a federal warrant that was issued in 2019. He is facing multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance and using a communication facility for a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement officials said Boyd has violent criminal history and is alleged to be involved with a drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl, heroin, and Oxycodone.

Investigators said they received information indicating Boyd was in Las Vegas. On Feb. 7, the Nevada Violent Offender Task Ford arrested Boyd in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, which is on the Strip.

Marshals said Boyd was selling CDs at the time of his arrest.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Boyd is in their custody pending hearings for his federal warrant.