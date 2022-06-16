Driver suspected of racing Corvette before high-speed crash killed 2 people in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested in connection with a crash that killed two people in Spring Valley last month.

Two people were inside a Corvette that crashed at high speed and flipped over near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road on the morning of May 24. Both people were killed.

Evidence led detectives investigating the crash to conclude that the driver of the Corvette "was racing a Dodge Charger," police stated.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic detail announced the suspected driver of the Dodge Charger was located and arrested on Thursday.

27-year-old Jovani Monarrez Tavizon was arrested for reckless driving/speeding contest involving death, police confirmed. On Facebook, officials shared a photo of silver Dodge Charger being towed from a parking garage.

Details of the crash indicated the Corvette was northbound on Jones Boulevard "at a high rate of speed" when it "failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the center median." It continued northeast and hit the curb, slammed into an NV Energy power pole, then hit a fence. It overturned and ended up on its top in a parking lot, police said.

The driver, a 34-year-old male who had not been publicly identified as of this report, was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old female who was his passenger was "beyond resuscitation" and was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not publicly specified the speed at which they believe the crash occurred. 13 Action News has requested an arrest report in pursuit of more information.