Crash shuts down traffic on Jones Boulevard at Flamingo intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A vehicle crash shut down traffic on on Jones Boulevard at the intersection with Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Jones was shut down in both directions from Flamingo to Viking Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

UPDATE: Jones Blvd. is now closed in both directions NB & SB from Flamingo Rd to Viking Rd — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) May 24, 2022

The crash was first reported by the RTC at approximately 5:50 a.m.

13 Action News reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information about what happened but had not received a response at the time of this report.