Driver involved in North Las Vegas crash that killed 5-year-old now facing DUI charges

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver involved in a collision that killed a 5-year-old in North Las Vegas last week is now facing DUI charges, according to a new arrest report.

Blood submitted by 41-year-old Guillermo Senobua, who was initially arrested by North Las Vegas police on misdemeanor charges, showed that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.098 grams/100 mL at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUSLY: Driver arrested in crash that killed 5-year-old getting dropped off at North Las Vegas school

The incident unfolded near the intersection of Craig and Lone Mountain, where the young boy was being dropped off at school before he was struck.

An arrest report from the North Las Vegas Police Department indicated that Senobua "accelerated around stopped vehicles" in the area, which were observed letting kids exit and cross the street toward the school. The report says Senobua failed to "pay attention or use due care around the pedestrians" and struck the child.

Arriving officers immediately transported the child to the University Medical Center Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

The arrest report indicates that police received the results from Senobua's blood test on Monday and observed that he was above the legal limit at 0.098 grams. The results and report were immediately forward to the district attorney's office and amended the charge of vehicular manslaughter to DUI with death.

Senobua was placed under arrest on Monday around 4:30 p.m. and transported to North Las Vegas city jail, where he was booked on the related charge.