Driver arrested for impairment after crashing into school bus in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were injured when a suspected impaired driver crashed into a school bus in Spring Valley on Monday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a vehicle crashed into the bus at 6:07 a.m. near the intersection of Lindell Road and Eldora Avenue.

Police didn't specify how many people were on the bus, or if any of them were students. Channel 13 has been told the bus was not a Clark County School District bus.

The two people hurt in the collision were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

"Impairment is suspect[ed] at this time and the driver has been taken into custody," police stated. "This is an ongoing investigation."