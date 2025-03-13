Don't fall victim! Be careful of scammers posing as Nevada State Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you get a call from Nevada State Police asking for your personal information, it's probably a scam.

Nevada State Police says they've received multiple phone calls from the community about a person impersonating police using a Nevada Highway Patrol number.

**Scam Alert** Scammers are using a Nevada Highway Patrol phone number to request personal information. The Nevada Highway Patrol will not request personal information over the phone. pic.twitter.com/3ghujv9jpb — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 12, 2025

If you receive a call like this, do not give out your personal information.

