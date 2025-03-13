Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Don't fall victim! Be careful of scammers posing as Nevada State Police

Nevada State Police
KTNV
Nevada State Police
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you get a call from Nevada State Police asking for your personal information, it's probably a scam.

Nevada State Police says they've received multiple phone calls from the community about a person impersonating police using a Nevada Highway Patrol number.

If you receive a call like this, do not give out your personal information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas