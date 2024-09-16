Domestic violence suspect arrested after chase near state line

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit across state lines on Saturday.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident began around 2:30 p.m. after dispatch received a call that a man was beating a woman in front of a home in the 4100 block of Solar System Street, which is near W. Alexander Road, and N. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Witnesses told police the man, later identified as 33-year-old Trevion Thomas, was trying to drag the woman into a home and at one point, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her. The witnesses added they tried to help the woman but Thomas started pointing the gun at them and took property from one of them. The initial report didn't say what was taken.

When officers arrived, Thomas pointed the gun at his head, got into the woman's vehicle, and drove away.

Police said a short pursuit began but officers stopped due to Thomas' reckless and dangerous driving, traffic, and the fact they had already positively identified him. The incident led to the interstate being closed for hours on Saturday.

Neighboring law enforcement agencies, including California Highway Patrol, were notified and the woman was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

Around 5:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police say they were notified by CHP that patrolmen found Thomas in California, several miles from the Nevada boarder.

After a vehicle pursuit, Thomas barricaded himself inside of the stolen vehicle. However, CHP says they were able to take him into custody.

Thomas is facing multiple charges, including domestic battery, kidnapping, assault, robbery, grand larceny, reckless driving, and evading a police officer.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact NLVPD at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.