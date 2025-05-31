Do you recognize these people? Police want to ask them about a Las Vegas train derailment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding people they say might have caused a train derailment earlier this month.

It happened on May 23, 2025, around 5:20 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Someone had tampered with three railroad carts, causing one cart to roll off the tracks and the other two to dump out rocks, causing nearly $25,000 in damages and clean-up costs, police said.

Authorities identified three persons of interest who were seen in a truck in the area, and they would like to speak with them.

Police have released this video of the people and truck in question:

Detectives Need Help Identifying Individuals Who May Have Caused Train Derailment

Anyone with any information about this incident or who recognizes the individuals are asked to contact the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or submit a report at SNCTC.org.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.