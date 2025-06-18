DEVELOPING: Police share new details on fatal shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting incident in the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, a neighborhood, Boulder Highway and Twain, is under investigation by LVMPD.

WATCH | Police share more details at presser

Around 2:15 p.m., police were notified of a shooting at Indios Avenue. Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he received medical aid before being taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Though an investigation is still underway by homicide detectives, officials said the two men involved were arguing before the shooting. After the victim began walking away, the suspect shot him and fled northbound on Indios Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOFNV.com

