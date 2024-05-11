Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Developing: Homicide investigation ongoing in neighborhood near Vegas Drive, Robin Street

Breaking News
KTNV
Breaking News
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 17:25:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway Saturday in a neighborhood near Vegas Drive and Robin Street.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, a department spokesperson stated.

In an initial statement confirming the investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson said he would provide additional information in a media briefing at 2:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

A Channel 13 crew will be on scene to bring you a live feed of that briefing. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH