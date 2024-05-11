Developing: Homicide investigation ongoing in neighborhood near Vegas Drive, Robin Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway Saturday in a neighborhood near Vegas Drive and Robin Street.

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating in the 2300 block of Goldhill Way, a department spokesperson stated.

In an initial statement confirming the investigation, Lt. Jason Johansson said he would provide additional information in a media briefing at 2:30 p.m.

