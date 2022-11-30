Deputies search desert for Pahrump man wanted in woman's kidnapping, attempted murder

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Authorities are searching a desert area on the outskirts of Pahrump with the goal of arresting a wanted fugitive on Tuesday.

Officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office warned citizens of police activity in the 10000 block of Oakridge Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Deputies are in search of Ryan Sanders, a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and attempted murder of a Pahrump woman.

The 74-year-old woman told investigators she was asleep and woke up to Sanders attacking her. She says he then kidnapped her and drove her to an abandoned RV, where she was beaten by another man since identified as Richard Duncan.

The woman was able to escape and call 911, but says one of her attackers got away. Duncan has since been arrested, but Sanders has been on the run from authorities since last week.

A private citizen offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location and arrest.

Sanders is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Nye County officials say.