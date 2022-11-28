Citizen offers $5K reward to locate Nye County man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping

(KTNV) — Authorities in Nye County are searching for a man wanted on charges related to the kidnapping and attempted murder of an older woman.

Officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office say a private citizen will pay $5,000 to the person who provides the location of Ryan Sanders "leading to his immediate arrest."

Anyone with information that could help deputies locate Sanders is asked to call 775-751-7000 and select option 5 to report his location.

Additional information was not immediately provided by sheriff's officials.