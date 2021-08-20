Death penalty off table for mom accused of strangling son, leaving body near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother accused of strangling her child and leaving his body near a trailhead outside of Las Vegas was back in court today.

The district attorney has decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez plead not guilty.

RELATED: Mother accused of murdering son formally indicted by Clark County Grand Jury

Moreno-Rodriguez is from the San Francisco Bay area.

She was arrested after hikers discovered her son's dead body near Mountain Springs in May.

Her next hearing is set for Sept. 3.