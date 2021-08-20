Watch
Death penalty off table for mom accused of strangling son, leaving body near Las Vegas

Mother accused of killing son and leaving his body outside of Las Vegas was back in court today.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother accused of strangling her child and leaving his body near a trailhead outside of Las Vegas was back in court today.

The district attorney has decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez plead not guilty.

Moreno-Rodriguez is from the San Francisco Bay area.

She was arrested after hikers discovered her son's dead body near Mountain Springs in May.

Her next hearing is set for Sept. 3.

