Deadly Thursday morning shooting reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nv. — Police are at the scene of a Thursday morning deadly shooting in Henderson.
The crime scene is located near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road.
Detectives believe it to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
We have a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
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