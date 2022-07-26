MIAMI, Fl. (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette has been arrested in Florida after cops found a cocaine-like substance in his pocket during a traffic stop.

This arrest came hours before the Clark County District Attorney declined to press charges against Arnette after he pulled a gun on a valet in January.

According to police reports, Arnette was pulled over twice in Miami Beach, Fl.

The first stop occurred on 8:56 p.m. on Monday, in which officers discovered Arnette was driving with a suspended license and issued him a citation. They permitted him to leave the traffic stop as long as “another licensed driver drove the vehicle,” after telling Arnette he was not allowed to drive until his license was reinstated.

The second stop occurred at 12:48 a.m. on Tuesday when officers noticed Arnette driving the same vehicle and pulled him over again. Arnette was then placed under arrest and cited for knowingly driving with a suspended license. A search of his person also led police to discover a small bag “containing a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine” in his pants.

The arrest report also said officers found a straw cut into small pieces “resembling a device that is common for cocaine usage.”

Arnette was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and knowingly driving with a suspended license.