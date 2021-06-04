Court documents state man drilled hole in wall to enter Las Vegas motel room

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More information has been released about a barricade situation that police say involved a man holding a babysitter and a young boy hostage.

According to court documents, the babysitter woke up to the sound of drilling before she says she saw Antonio Barryedwards come through a hole in a wall wearing a bulletproof vest.

RELATED: Babysitter, child held hostage during parts of 29-hour barricade

She told the police the boy was scared and they sat in the empty bathtub together, and that at one point Barryedwards pointed the gun around the room.

The documents say he pointed the gun at the hostage and then at his own head.

The hostages were eventually let go through the hole in the wall.

Barryedwards is facing a number of charges.