Couple found dead in Spring Valley home; Las Vegas police say wife shot husband

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elderly couple was found dead inside a home in Spring Valley on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail, near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, just before 1 p.m.

According to police, an "elderly" male and female were found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man and woman and woman were married and living together, police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the woman shot the man before taking her own life.

Neither person was publicly identified by police. Officers urged anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by dialing 988 to reach the national suicide prevention lifeline. For those who'd prefer to text, the crisis line can be reached at 741-741.