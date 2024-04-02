Couple arrested after multiple dead animals found in their car, hotel room

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Two people have been arrested after multiple dead animals were found in their car and Las Vegas hotel room.

Boulder City police received a tip on March 29 about an animal abuse/hoarding situation in a car driving in the city.

Officers saw the car had a broken taillight and stopped the couple around 5 p.m. near Nevada Way and Juniper Way. When the two people rolled down a window, officers could smell dead animals in the car.

Police and animal control officers searched the car and found a total of 51 guinea pigs and rabbits inside a variety of plastic totes and luggage. 11 guinea pigs were orginally found dead and four additional guinea pigs have since died.

“Our officers knew right away that something was wrong,” said Lt. Thomas Healing of the Boulder City Police Department. “The female suspect was concerned about other animals that they said were at their home and a hotel in Las Vegas, and immediately notified Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police got search warrants and found 30 dogs, 10 already dead, inside a hotel room. The search warrant on their house found 15 dogs and more guinea pigs.

“Veterinary treatment will likely cost thousands of dollars for these animals,” said Ann Inabnitt, supervisor of Boulder City Animal Control. “We’re also finding that some of the pets are pregnant, so it may be weeks before we have an exact number of impounded animals. I appreciate the efforts of the person who called us with the tip as well as the quick response of officers to investigate.”

The couple, both in their 70s, face eleven counts each of “torture, injure, abandon, or starve an animal.”

Because it is their first offense, they are charged with misdemeanors. Additional cases in Las Vegas could include felony charges.