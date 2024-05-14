Correctional officer arrested on suspicion of trying to bring a cell phone into the prison

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada correctional officer was arrested after he tried to bring contraband into a prison, state authorities said.

LaWayne Hardiman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of bribery of a public official and attempting to furnish a cell phone to a state prisoner.

"The arrest came as part of a statewide initiative, in cooperation with Gov. Joe Lombardo's Office, to crack down on contraband in an effort to promote the safety of officers, staff, offenders and the community," said James Dzurenda, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Hardiman's employment was terminated as of Tuesday.

