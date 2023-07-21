Convicted sex offender from Utah arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A convicted sex offender has been arrested and is waiting to be extradited back to Utah.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 36-year-old Christopher Robert Law was taken into custody at 3:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Craig Road, which is off of Simmons Street.

Marshals said he was wanted for a rape that happened in June in Bountiful, Utah. That's about 15 minutes north of Salt Lake City.

Law enforcement officials said Law was previously convicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2010.

Marshals said Law is currently at the Clark County Detention Center waiting to be sent back to Utah. No further details have been released, as of Friday morning.