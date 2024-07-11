Colorado man sentenced for hatchet attack at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Colorado man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attacking another man with a Tomahawk hatchet at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Court documents state the incident happened on Sept. 7, 2018.

That's when 48-year-old Christopher Dewey Booker repeatedly struck and bludgeoned a person with the hatchet. The victim's identity was not revealed in those documents.

However, investigators said the victim had at least 22 injuries, including fractures, cuts, partial detachment of his left hand, and partial facial paralysis. The injuries resulted in the protracted loss and impairment of the man's jaw and permanent impairment to his left hand.

Booker was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2023 and in April 2024, Booker pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, Booker was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.